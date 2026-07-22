Nearly 109,000 acres have burned nationwide since start of year, interior minister says

France records 12,500 wildfire outbreaks as probe opens into firefighters' deaths Nearly 109,000 acres have burned nationwide since start of year, interior minister says

French authorities have recorded 12,500 wildfire outbreaks since the beginning of the year, with nearly 44,000 hectares (109,000 acres) burned nationwide, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said Wednesday as firefighters continued to battle several major blazes.

Nunez said 500 firefighters, supported by aerial resources, including two Canadair aircraft, two Dash planes and four Air Tractor aircraft, were deployed to fight a wildfire near Saumos in southwestern France, where 600 people have been evacuated.

He said the fire has already spread across 600 hectares.

Nunez also said 128 people have been arrested in connection with wildfire-related incidents since the start of the fire season.

Separately, Bordeaux prosecutor Renaud Gaudeul said an investigation had been opened on suspicion of deliberate arson resulting in the deaths of two professional firefighters.

"I am not saying we have definitive evidence proving a deliberate act, but at the current stage of the investigation, this is the line of inquiry we are prioritizing," he said.

Authorities also reported new vegetation fires Wednesday in the southeastern city of Nice and in the central Correze department, while officials said 14 wildfire outbreaks had been recorded in the Gironde department during the day, with three still active by late afternoon.

France has experienced repeated heat waves in recent weeks as wildfires have affected several parts of the country.