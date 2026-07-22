Concerns coincide with growing strains in Polish-Ukrainian relations about historical memory, with recent disputes surrounding Ukrainian Insurgent Army in WWII

AI-generated 'Polish soldiers' part of coordinated anti-Ukraine disinformation campaign, fact-checkers warn Concerns coincide with growing strains in Polish-Ukrainian relations about historical memory, with recent disputes surrounding Ukrainian Insurgent Army in WWII

A coordinated disinformation campaign using artificial intelligence has emerged on Polish social media, spreading fabricated videos of supposed Polish soldiers criticizing Ukraine in what Ukrainian and Polish experts said is an attempt to undermine support for Kyiv and sow divisions among Western allies.

Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) wrote Tuesday on US social media platform X that the operation had been identified in the Polish-language information space and highlighted findings by Polish fact-checking organizations Demagog and Konkret24, which concluded that the videos were AI-generated.

A network of accounts on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram present themselves as "the voice of Polish soldiers," publishing short interview-style videos in which uniformed figures accuse Ukrainians of ingratitude, repeat false claims about high crime rates among Ukrainian refugees and exploit sensitive historical issues, including the Volhynia massacres, according to the CCD. The massacres were anti-Polish ethnic cleansings and mass murders by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists during World War II.

It said the campaign's objective was to weaken public support for Ukraine in Poland, damage trust between NATO allies and inflame existing political and historical tensions that Russia has repeatedly sought to exploit.

The warning comes amid concern about Russian information operations targeting Poland. Earlier this month, analysts at Disinfo Digest said Kremlin-linked narratives had increasingly focused on Poland's military modernization, NATO cooperation and support for Ukraine ahead of the alliance's summit in Ankara.

The campaign coincides with a period of growing strain in Polish-Ukrainian relations about historical memory, particularly following recent disputes surrounding the wartime UPA.