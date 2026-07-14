Authorities say 59 people arrested across country on suspicion of intentionally starting wildfires

France battles spreading wildfires as nearly 1,900 hectares burn Authorities say 59 people arrested across country on suspicion of intentionally starting wildfires

Two forest fires in France’s Fontainebleau forest continued to spread overnight, burning 1,920 hectares of land, while authorities arrested two people suspected of deliberately starting the first blaze, broadcaster BFMTV reported Tuesday.

Around 600 firefighters remained deployed at the scene as firefighting operations continued.

Firefighters said the two active fires in the Fontainebleau forest had affected a total of 1,920 hectares.

The first fire, which broke out Sunday, burned around 1,500 hectares, while the second destroyed between 300 and 400 hectares.

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot called for “very harsh sentences” for those responsible for deliberately starting fires, saying some offenders should also receive medical treatment.

He added that confirmed arsonists should face “very severe penalties,” while those suffering from pyromania should receive treatment.

French authorities said 59 people have been arrested across the country since the beginning of the fire season on suspicion of intentionally starting wildfires.

Two arrests were linked to the Fontainebleau fire.

A railway line in southern France remains disrupted following the Trevillach wildfire in the Pyrenees-Orientales region.

The blaze, which broke out earlier this month, damaged railway infrastructure along the Perpignan-Villefranche-Vernet-les-Bains route.

National railway operator SNCF said train services between Ille-sur-Tet and Villefranche-Vernet-les-Bains would remain suspended until at least July 20.

Wildfires also affected Brittany and Lozere as firefighters continued efforts to contain several outbreaks.

In Brittany’s Cotes-d’Armor department, more than 100 people were evacuated Monday after a heath fire broke out near Cap Frehel, burning around 38 hectares.

In Lozere, authorities reported that 107 hectares had burned.