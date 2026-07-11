Interior minister says suspects will face courts as Gendarmerie continues wildfire response operations, evacuations, investigations

France apprehends 32 suspected wildfire starters across 22 departments Interior minister says suspects will face courts as Gendarmerie continues wildfire response operations, evacuations, investigations

French security forces have apprehended 32 people suspected of starting wildfires across 22 departments since the beginning of the summer, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said Saturday.

The suspects were detained as the Gendarmerie continues wildfire response operations across the country, supporting efforts to contain blazes and evacuate people from affected areas, Nunez said in a post on the US social media company X.

The force has also been carrying out surveillance and investigations linked to the fires, he added.

“Since the start of summer, the Gendarmerie has been engaged in wildfire-fighting operations to support containment and evacuation efforts, as well as to monitor and investigate,” Nunez said.

He said 32 people suspected of starting fires have been apprehended in 22 departments.

“These unacceptable behaviors, which lead to disastrous consequences and put our firefighters' lives at risk, will now be brought before the courts,” the minister said.

Nunez vowed that authorities would maintain their efforts against suspected fire starters.

“We will continue our resolute action, and we will let nothing slide,” he said.