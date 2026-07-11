Sandu says decision was made after holding consultations with parliament

Moldova's president nominates businessman Vasile Tofan as prime minister Sandu says decision was made after holding consultations with parliament

Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Saturday nominated businessman and investor Vasile Tofan as prime minister.

Speaking at a news conference in Moldova's capital Chisinau, Sandu said: "Following consultations with the parliamentary factions and based on the goals and priorities of the Republic of Moldova, I have decided to nominate Vasile Tofan as the candidate for the office of prime minister," Sandu said.

The nomination comes following the unexpected resignation of former Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu.

Moldova's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), which controls both parliament and the government, backs Tofan.

Under Moldova's Constitution, Tofan has 15 days to present a governing program and Cabinet lineup to parliament for approval.

At the briefing, Tofan said reviving the economy would be among his top priorities, along with maintaining the country's commitments under the European integration process.

"If we do not restore optimism in the eyes of entrepreneurs, nothing else will work because there simply will not be money for it," he said.

Tofan said he had not planned major changes to the current cabinet at this stage, arguing that continuity was needed to keep government programs on track and meet deadlines related to Moldova's EU accession process.

"If we miss this window, we risk significantly delaying our path," he said. "The main challenge I will face is finding a balance between the rapid changes that are needed and continuity."

Days before his nomination, Tofan published a Facebook post describing Argentine President Javier Milei as an example of economic reform. After drawing criticism on social media, he later said he no longer believed Argentina's approach was applicable to Moldova.