Forest fire spreads out of control in southern Norway 3 firefighting helicopters, 40 personnel deployed as blaze burns around 70 hectares

Firefighters continued battling an out-of-control forest fire in southern Norway on Wednesday after the blaze spread overnight, according to local media.

The fire broke out near Vestol, north of Oggevatn in the municipality of Birkenes, public broadcaster NRK reported.

Three firefighting helicopters and around 40 personnel were deployed to contain the flames.

“We are not in control, but we are in the process of containing the fire within an area,” firefighter Johnny Flaete told NRK.

Dense smoke has complicated aerial firefighting efforts and made it difficult for helicopters to drop water in the right locations, he added.

The smell of smoke was reported as far away as the coastal municipality of Grimstad.

Around 70 hectares (173 acres) had burned by midnight, according to emergency services.

Eight firefighters monitored the blaze throughout the night, although active extinguishing operations were suspended because of safety concerns.

The fire was first reported shortly after 3 pm local time (1300GMT) on Tuesday, when it covered an area measuring roughly 100 by 200 meters (328 by 656 feet). It continued to spread during the afternoon and evening.

Authorities said the fire was far from residential properties and other buildings, with no immediate danger to people or structures.