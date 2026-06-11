New law, set to take effect in 2027, will require applicants to pass exam in Finnish or Swedish

Finnish parliament backs citizenship test for new nationality applicants New law, set to take effect in 2027, will require applicants to pass exam in Finnish or Swedish

Finland's parliament has approved legislation requiring applicants for Finnish citizenship to pass a citizenship test, public broadcaster Yle reported on Thursday.

The bill was passed on Wednesday by a vote of 153-21, with 25 lawmakers absent.

Under the new law, applicants will be required to pass a citizenship test in either Finnish or Swedish, the country's two official languages.

The measure is scheduled to take effect at the beginning of 2027.

While authorities have yet to announce details of the exam, it is expected to cover subjects including Finnish history and culture, as well as human rights and equality.

The reform is part of a broader package of immigration measures introduced by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's government, which has also advanced changes affecting asylum seekers, residence permits and deportation procedures.

Government officials said the new requirement is intended to support integration and ensure applicants have a sufficient understanding of Finnish society before obtaining citizenship.