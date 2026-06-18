Agency urges governments at local level to contact them before approving any foreign-owned data centers

Finnish intelligence agency warns of security risks tied to foreign-owned data centers Agency urges governments at local level to contact them before approving any foreign-owned data centers

Finland’s intelligence agency warned of concealed security threats from foreign-owned data centers, local media reported on Thursday.

Citing an analyst from the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service (Supo), public broadcaster YLE said there must be careful inspection if the owners are linked to what it called authoritarian countries such as China and Russia though adding that data center investments are essentially a good thing for the country.

"For example, China has legislation that allows it to force a company to cooperate. So, if there is such a state actor in the background, there's a risk that data will start going to places we don't want it to go,” said Veli-Pekka Kivimaki, the analyst.

These states may try to use Finland to bypass restrictions and sanctions on technology exports, he added.

Expressing concern that local host governments may be prioritizing revenue generated by data centers over security aspects associated with them, Kivimaki urged them to contact the agency before approving any foreign-owned data centers.

There are already about 35 data centers in Finland with a capacity of over one megawatt, and more than 100 new data center projects are underway, drawn by the country's cheap, nearly emissions-free electricity, and cool climate.

