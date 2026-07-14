Israel Katz says devastation is result of 'deliberate policy,' announces plan to establish 3 military-linked settlement outposts in northern Gaza

Israeli defense minister says Gaza’s destruction gives him a ‘good feeling’ Israel Katz says devastation is result of 'deliberate policy,' announces plan to establish 3 military-linked settlement outposts in northern Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip gives him a “good feeling,” describing it as the result of what he called a “deliberate policy” aimed at eliminating threats.

In remarks during a tour of northern Gaza, broadcast Monday by Israel’s Channel 14, Katz also announced plans to establish three military-linked settlement outposts in the territory.

Asked how he felt while looking at the devastation in Gaza, Katz replied: “A good feeling, isn’t it?” He claimed the destruction was the outcome of a “deliberate policy” designed to remove threats.

He said Israel had abandoned its previous strategy of conducting temporary military raids, adding: “Instead of entering and leaving, the army is inside, the terrorists are outside, and the houses are destroyed.”

Channel 14 said one of the most significant moments of the tour was Katz’s proposal to establish a permanent Jewish presence in northern Gaza.

Katz said he intended to establish three Nahal outposts at sites that existed in northern Gaza before Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from the enclave.

Nahal outposts are military-linked settlement groups that have historically been used to establish new settlements before becoming civilian communities.

Katz claimed the move was necessary for security reasons, saying it would strengthen Israeli control and the defense of nearby communities when the time comes.

Gaza has been devastated by Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 8, 2023, with more than 73,000 Palestinians killed and over 173,000 injured, according to Palestinian figures. Israeli attacks have also damaged or destroyed about 91% of the enclave's infrastructure.

