Progress would depend on Ukraine's continued delivery on reform commitments, EU’s willingness to respond in kind, European Commission president says

EU voices hope to open more accession clusters for Ukraine in summer Progress would depend on Ukraine's continued delivery on reform commitments, EU’s willingness to respond in kind, European Commission president says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday that the EU hopes to open additional accession negotiation clusters with Ukraine during the summer, as Brussels intensifies its enlargement process with Kyiv.

Speaking at a doorstep ahead of the EU leaders' meeting in Brussels, alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Council President Antonio Costa, von der Leyen welcomed what she described as "a big step forward" after Ukraine opened its first negotiation cluster earlier this week.

"We hope that during the summer we can open more clusters," she said, adding that progress would depend on Ukraine's continued delivery on reform commitments and the EU’s willingness to respond in kind.

Costa said the move marked "a very important step towards the enlargement of the European Union," and that EU member states remain united in their support for Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

He also underlined broader international coordination, noting a declaration backed by all G7 members in support of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also welcomed the unanimity among EU partners, saying further clusters and continued international support would be discussed in his meeting with EU leaders, along with military and economic assistance measures.