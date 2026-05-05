Finland joins Ukraine-led Corpus defense procurement coalition

Finland has joined the Ukraine-initiated Coalition for Resilient Procurement and Unified Support (Corpus), a multinational platform aimed at strengthening defense procurement coordination and supply chain resilience among partner nations.

The Finnish Defense Forces (FDF) said Monday that its Logistics Command formally entered the initiative after Maj. Gen. Tero Ylitalo signed a memorandum of cooperation in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 30.

According to the FDF, Corpus was launched by Ukraine and includes founding members Finland, Denmark, Italy, Norway, Sweden, and the UK.

"The coalition creates a platform for collaboration between defence procurement agencies, combining Ukraine's wartime procurement and sustainment experience with the long-term defence capability development expertise of partner nations," the FDF said in a statement.