Indo-Pacific Command says operation targeted sanctioned stateless tanker as part of efforts against networks supporting Iran

US forces board 'sanctioned vessel' in Indian Ocean, vow to continue maritime enforcement Indo-Pacific Command says operation targeted sanctioned stateless tanker as part of efforts against networks supporting Iran

US forces conducted a maritime interdiction operation and boarded a "sanctioned stateless" vessel in the Indian Ocean, the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said on Friday.

INDOPACOM said on the US social media company X that the US forces carried out a "maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding" of the vessel MT DAVINA, which was located in the Indian Ocean within the command's area of responsibility.

The command said the operation took place overnight but did not provide further details regarding the vessel's cargo, crew, or destination.

INDOPACOM said the action was part of broader efforts to disrupt illicit maritime networks and enforce sanctions.

"We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate," the statement said.

The command emphasized that sanctioned vessels and actors would not be permitted to use international waters to avoid enforcement measures.

"International waters cannot be used as a shield by sanctioned actors," it said.

"The Department of War will continue to deny illicit actors and their vessels freedom of maneuver in the maritime domain," the statement added.

No information was provided regarding detentions, seizures, or any injuries during the operation.