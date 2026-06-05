Japan's oldest Amur tiger dies at 20 in Fukuoka Zoo Endangered big cat Kai dies after age-related decline, ending nearly 2 decades at zoo

Kai, Japan's oldest Amur tiger, has died at the age of 20 at Fukuoka Zoo, city officials said Thursday.

The male tiger was found motionless in an outdoor enclosure Thursday morning and is believed to have died of old age, according to Kyodo News.

Kai, an endangered Amur tiger, was born in May 2006 at a zoo in Shizuoka Prefecture before being transferred to Fukuoka Zoo the following year. He spent nearly 19 years at the facility and became one of the country's most recognizable big cats.

Zoo officials said Kai's health had deteriorated significantly in recent months. His appetite and physical condition began declining around February, prompting the zoo to remove him from public display in March and place him in an off-exhibit care area for rest and monitoring.

Although his appetite later improved and he returned to an outdoor enclosure in late May, his condition remained fragile.

The Amur tiger, also known as the Siberian tiger, is classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which maintains the Red List of Threatened Species. The species continues to face threats in the wild from habitat loss, poaching, and declining prey populations.

Kai's death marks the end of an unusually long life for a species that rarely reaches such an advanced age in captivity. Zoo officials have not announced plans for a memorial or a replacement animal.

With Kai's death, Miruru, an 18-year-old female Amur tiger at Tokuyama Zoo in Yamaguchi Prefecture, is believed to be Japan's oldest surviving Amur tiger, according to the zoo.