Defense minister says sites were located in areas critical to national security

Finland blocks property purchases linked to Chinese network Defense minister says sites were located in areas critical to national security

Finland has blocked property purchases linked to a Chinese corporate network after determining that the sites were located in areas considered important to national security, public broadcaster YLE reported on Friday.

“Due to their location, these properties can have an impact on Finland's national defense, security of supply, and the protection of national security and critical infrastructure,” Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said.

He added that the network was involved in 10 of the 14 property transactions blocked by the Defense Ministry on Thursday.

He further said there were “dubious purposes” behind the attempted acquisitions and that the properties lacked a clear business justification.

According to Hakkanen, the sites were located in areas that could affect critical infrastructure, security of supply or military logistics.

The minister said the same network had previously attempted to acquire security-sensitive properties in Finland, but described the latest case as a broader effort requiring intervention.

The blocked transactions involved properties in several parts of the country.

Hakkanen said this was the first time authorities had identified a similar case involving Chinese operators.

Finland last year banned property sales to Russian citizens residing outside the country.