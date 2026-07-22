CENTCOM said the operation marked the 11th consecutive night of strikes targeting military sites

US strikes intensify across Iran as air defenses activated near Tehran CENTCOM said the operation marked the 11th consecutive night of strikes targeting military sites

The US launched fresh strikes in Iran early Wednesday, with air defenses activated around Tehran as attacks were reported across the country.

Iranian state television said air defense systems were activated east, northeast and west of the capital.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said US airstrikes targeted two areas near the southern city of Bushehr, while a missile strike hit an area near Kangavar in the western province of Kermanshah.

The Mehr news agency, citing the East Azerbaijan Province Crisis Management Department, said a US airstrike targeted a military site near the northwestern city of Tabriz.

Mehr also cited a Khuzestan provincial official as saying that US missiles struck areas near the southwestern cities of Behbahan and Omidiyeh.

In southeastern Iran, state television reported four explosions and US fighter jets flying over the port city of Chabahar in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation marked the 11th consecutive night of strikes targeting military sites in Iran to further degrade Tehran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US has escalated attacks against Iran since last week, with Tehran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

The exchange of fire between the US and Iran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding they signed in June to end their war that began in February, and reach a lasting peace agreement.