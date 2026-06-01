EU's stronger anti-corruption rules enter into force across bloc Legislation introduces more harmonized legal framework to prevent, detect, punish corruption across member states

New EU-wide rules aimed at strengthening the fight against corruption entered into force on Sunday, introducing a more harmonized legal framework to prevent, detect and punish corruption across member states.

The new directive on combating corruption establishes common definitions for key corruption-related offenses, including bribery, misappropriation, trading in influence, unlawful exercise of public functions, obstruction of justice, and corruption-related enrichment, the European Commission said in a statement on Monday.

The legislation also sets minimum standards for criminal penalties applicable to both individuals and legal entities involved in corruption offenses.

Under the directive, member states must ensure that authorities have sufficient time to investigate and prosecute corruption cases through minimum rules on limitation periods.

The new framework also requires governments to equip law enforcement agencies and prosecutors with adequate investigative tools and strengthen preventive measures through dedicated national anti-corruption strategies.

"These new rules are a vital part of our commitment to upholding the rule of law. Together with our upcoming EU Anti-Corruption Strategy, they send a clear message: this Commission will take decisive action against those who betray public trust," Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy Henna Virkkunen said.