'This was an attack on Europe, designed to divide us, turn Member States against one another and weaken the Union,' party says

European Democratic Party blames foreign actors for Ceuta migration unrest 'This was an attack on Europe, designed to divide us, turn Member States against one another and weaken the Union,' party says

The European Democratic Party on Monday accused foreign actors of orchestrating the recent mass arrival of migrants in Spain's Ceuta enclave through an online disinformation campaign aimed at destabilizing Europe.

In a statement posted on US social media platform X, the party cited Morocco's Interior Ministry as saying the entry of at least 50,000 people into Ceuta had been coordinated through digital platforms and was largely driven from outside Morocco.

"It was orchestrated through an online mobilisation and disinformation campaign, largely driven from outside Morocco, with the aim of destabilising Spain, undermining European migration policy and, ultimately, weakening Europe itself," the party said.

The party criticized Europe's far-right groups, saying figures including Manfred Weber and the European People's Party had focused on "Spain's regularization policy" instead of recognizing what it described as a broader hybrid operation.

"This was an attack on Europe, designed to divide us, turn Member States against one another and weaken the Union. European Democrats will not hand those behind it that victory. Ceuta is a European border, and Europe must defend it together," it said.

More than 50,000 migrants entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco last week.

As of Friday evening, Spanish authorities estimated that more than 48,300 had returned, while 72 people died during the crisis.

Ceuta and Melilla are Spanish-administered enclaves on Morocco's northern coast and constitute the EU's only land borders with the African continent.