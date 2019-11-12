Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
Europe

European Council launches 13 joint defense projects

A total of 47 projects currently in place under Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) with latest decision

Diyar Güldogan   | 12.11.2019
European Council launches 13 joint defense projects

ANKARA

The European Council on Tuesday adopted a list of 13 projects to be implemented under the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO).

"Five of the new projects focus on training, covering areas such as cyber, diving, tactical, medical as well as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRND) training," the EU body said in a statement.

The other projects focus on enhancing EU collaborative actions as well as capability development on sea, air, and space.

"Today's decision brings to 47 the number of projects that are currently in place," it added.

Established in 2017, PESCO enables 25 participating EU member states to work more closely together in the area of security and defense.

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
ANALYSIS – Challenges of Syrian Constitutional Committee
Brexit pledges shape UK election campaigns
ANALYSIS - Western media still ignoring PKK attacks
ANALYSIS - No solution in sight for Iraq unrest
ANALYSIS - Turkey and Russia: Back to where we left off 100 years ago

Related news

European Council launches 13 joint defense projects

European Council launches 13 joint defense projects

EU may pull dispute trigger on Iran nuke deal: Germany

EU urges Israel not to deport human rights activist

EU calls for 'restraint' in Bolivia

EU calls for 'restraint' in Bolivia
EU extends sanctions against Venezuela for 1 year

EU extends sanctions against Venezuela for 1 year
North Macedonia: Western Balkans to complete EU

North Macedonia: Western Balkans to complete EU