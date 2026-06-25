'I am thinking especially of the victims and their families,' von der Leyen says

European Commission president voices support for Venezuelans after quake 'I am thinking especially of the victims and their families,' von der Leyen says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed solidarity with Venezuelans on Thursday following the deadly earthquakes that hit the country overnight.

"We express our solidarity with all Venezuelans following last night's devastating earthquakes. I am thinking especially of the victims and their families. We are with you," von der Leyen wrote on US social media platform X.

Late Wednesday, Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a national state of emergency after powerful earthquakes struck the country’s northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread damage and triggering tsunami warnings across the region.

At least 32 people have died and some 700 people were injured, Rodriguez announced early Thursday.