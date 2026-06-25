Hurricanes and typhoons increasingly affect Europe and the Mediterranean, with rising sea temperatures, changing weather patterns

Europe becoming new extreme weather risk zone, report warns Hurricanes and typhoons increasingly affect Europe and the Mediterranean, with rising sea temperatures, changing weather patterns

Europe is increasingly experiencing extreme weather events, according to the Hurricane Informer 2026 report published jointly by Safeture and Riskline.

Once associated primarily with the Caribbean and Asia, hurricanes and typhoons are now increasingly affecting Europe and the Mediterranean, driven by rising sea temperatures, shifting weather patterns, and a high probability of a strong El Nino between June and November contributing.

Several severe storms struck Southern and Western Europe in 2025 and 2026, including Amy, Benjamin, Goretti and Leonardo, causing transport disruptions, flooding, fallen trees and damage to infrastructure. Leonardo forced evacuations across the Iberian Peninsula and disrupted critical infrastructure for more than a week.

“Extreme weather events are increasingly developing into a global travel risk, including in regions that have rarely been associated with such risks in the past,” said Marcel Brandt, Chief Sales Officer at Safeture in a statement.

In the Caribbean, 13 named storms were recorded in 2025, including five hurricanes, with four declared major. Jamaica saw air traffic suspended during Hurricane Melissa, while the US, Mexico and Central America faced impacts from intense cyclones.

In Asia, the Philippines recorded 297 deaths after Typhoon Tino and Super Typhoon Uwan in November 2025, with widespread evacuations and flight cancellations. Super Typhoon Sinlaku reached wind speeds of nearly 300 km/h and is described as the strongest storm of 2026 so far.

In Africa and Oceania, Madagascar’s Tropical Storms Fytia and Gezani caused deaths and mass displacement, while Tropical Cyclone Maila in Papua New Guinea damaged infrastructure and caused supply shortages.

Experts expect a strong El Nino between June and November, which, alongside warming seas, may intensify extreme weather. The report says preparation, monitoring warnings and flexible travel plans are increasingly important.