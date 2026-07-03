Bloc reaffirms 'its commitment in support of a peaceful transition in Syria and its rejection of all forms of violence'

EU 'strongly condemns' deadly attack in Damascus Bloc reaffirms 'its commitment in support of a peaceful transition in Syria and its rejection of all forms of violence'

The European Union on Friday strongly condemned the attack in Damascus that killed several people and injured others, describing it as a "terrorist attack" and expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the European Commission, Anouar El Anouni said that the bloc "strongly condemns" Thursday's attack at a cafe.

The EU expressed its sympathy to those affected and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting a peaceful and inclusive political transition in Syria, while rejecting all forms of violence.

"The European Union reaffirms its commitment in support of a peaceful and inclusive transition in Syria and its rejection of all forms of violence. The EU will continue engaging with the Syrian Transitional government in the fight against terrorism," he said.

Separately, Spain also condemned the attack, extending condolences to the victims' families and expressing solidarity with the Syrian people.

"Spain reaffirms its support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, and reiterates its support for a peaceful and inclusive political transition, in accordance with the legitimate aspirations of the entire Syrian people," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Spanish government also voiced support for international efforts aimed at stabilization, economic recovery and institutional strengthening in Syria, while condemning attempts to destabilize the country and undermine peace efforts.

The condemnations came after an explosive device planted inside a cafe on Al-Nasr Street near the Justice Palace detonated earlier Thursday, according to Syria’s Alikhbariah TV.

The Syrian Health Ministry said at least nine people were killed and 20 others injured in the explosion.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, while authorities have launched an investigation.