EU foreign policy service says member states will continue to respect international consensus on Jerusalem

EU reiterates position on Jerusalem after Slovenian premier’s remarks on embassy relocation EU foreign policy service says member states will continue to respect international consensus on Jerusalem

The EU on Monday reiterated its position on the status of Jerusalem following remarks by Slovenia's prime minister regarding the possible relocation of the country's embassy to the city.

"The EU and its member states will continue to respect the international consensus on Jerusalem embodied in UN Security Council Resolution 478, including on the location of diplomatic representations, until the final status of Jerusalem is resolved," EU External Action Service (EEAS) spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said during a press briefing.

He also reaffirmed the EU's longstanding position in favor of a negotiated two-state solution based on internationally agreed parameters and international law.

The comments came in response to questions about an interview by Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, in which he reportedly mentioned plans to relocate Slovenia's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as part of renewed diplomatic relations with Israel.

Asked whether such a move would be in line with EU common foreign policy or constitute a breach, El Anouni declined to comment beyond the bloc's stated position.