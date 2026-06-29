Sweden signs deal to supply Poland with 3 submarines of A26 class 1st delivery scheduled for 2031

Sweden has signed a final agreement to supply Poland with three A26 submarines under a contract worth approximately 50 billion Swedish kronor ($5.3 billion), Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Monday.

"This is a historic milestone for both Poland and Sweden," Kristersson said on US social media company X.

He said the agreement would help make the Polish Navy "one of the strongest in all of NATO" and strengthen security in the Baltic Sea.

The contract covers three A26 submarines, with the first scheduled for delivery in 2031. Until then, Sweden will lease one of its submarines to Poland as an interim capability, while training for Polish sailors is due to begin in August.

Kristersson said the project is expected to create more than 7,000 jobs in Poland, with hundreds of Polish companies set to become subcontractors to Saab, which plans to invest up to €100 million ($117 million) in the country.

He added that the submarines will be built at Saab shipyards in Landskrona and Karlskrona, creating additional jobs in Sweden.