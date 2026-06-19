Under new rules, 3rd-country nationals who receive return decision must leave EU and may be transferred to 'return hubs'

EU leaders call for intensified work on migration, focus on external partnerships Under new rules, 3rd-country nationals who receive return decision must leave EU and may be transferred to 'return hubs'

The European Council on Friday called for intensified work to continue across all strands of the EU's migration policy, including the external dimension and the development of comprehensive partnerships with third countries, according to its latest conclusions.

The EU leaders reviewed progress on the bloc's legislative agenda and the implementation of previous decisions during their meeting in Brussels, noting recent developments in ongoing reforms of the EU migration and asylum framework.

"In the light of the recent letter from the President of the Commission, the European Council calls for the intensified work to continue on all strands, including on the external dimension and comprehensive partnerships, in line with EU and international law," the conclusions said.

The message comes as EU institutions advance work on new rules governing the return of third-country nationals staying illegally in the bloc.

The reform package, provisionally agreed between the European Parliament and the EU Council of the European Union on June 1, was approved in a plenary vote this week by Members of the European Parliament.

Under the new rules, return decisions issued by national authorities would require individuals to leave the territory of a member state immediately or within a set deadline.

Member states will be allowed to detain individuals in specific cases, such as risks of absconding or security concerns, subject to judicial or administrative oversight.

The legislation further introduces the possibility of so-called "return hubs" in third countries willing to host returnees, excluding unaccompanied minors, provided that arrangements meet human rights standards and international legal obligations.