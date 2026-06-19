Ursula von der Leyen says Hormuz crisis is 'important lesson,' urging alternative trade routes to prevent global economy being 'held hostage'

EU urges Israel to respect Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity Ursula von der Leyen says Hormuz crisis is 'important lesson,' urging alternative trade routes to prevent global economy being 'held hostage'

The European Commission president said Thursday that a stable and peaceful Middle East requires respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon, amid ongoing regional tensions.

Speaking at a press conference following an EU leaders' meeting in Brussels, Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that developments in Lebanon remain "deeply concerning," underlining that "a stable and sovereign Lebanon" is essential for regional stability.

"It is important that Israel respects both the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Lebanon," she said, adding that the European Union supports efforts toward de-escalation and long-term stability in the region.

Despite a new peace deal in the Middle East which explicitly includes Lebanon, this week Israeli bombing of Lebanon has continued.

Von der Leyen also addressed broader Mideast developments, praising the interim agreement between the United States and Iran as a "breakthrough" and an important opportunity to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

"This crisis has underscored an important lesson: We must not allow the global economy to be held hostage. We need to develop other routes and corridors," von der Leyen said, referring to the months-long blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and possible alternate routes.

Von der Leyen added that along these lines the EU will deepen engagement with partners in the Gulf and beyond, adding that the issue will be on the agenda at upcoming meetings with Gulf states.

The remarks came as EU leaders discussed broader geopolitical challenges, including new sanctions on Russia, global trade imbalances, and energy and security risks linked to instability in the Middle East.

At the same news conference, European Council President Antonio Costa said the bloc is working to strengthen its economic resilience and strategic autonomy in response to growing external pressures.

EU leaders are advancing work on a future European budget starting in 2028, he said, alongside initiatives aimed at boosting competitiveness, simplifying investment frameworks, and strengthening industrial policy.

Von der Leyen also pointed to a 12-month rollover of EU sanctions on Russia, calling it a "strong message," and said the bloc is preparing additional sanctions under a forthcoming new package of sanctions.

On trade, she warned of rising imbalances with China, citing a significant increase in imports and a record trade deficit, arguing that the EU must combine "de-risking, not decoupling" with stronger defensive instruments to protect its industrial base.

