Airport operations resumed after about an hour when authorities found no evidence of a threat

Drone sighting briefly halts flights at Munich Airport Airport operations resumed after about an hour when authorities found no evidence of a threat

Flights at Germany's Munich Airport were briefly suspended on Saturday after pilots reported a suspected drone near the airfield, prompting a security response that temporarily halted arrivals and departures.

Two pilots reported a possible drone sighting shortly after 9 am local time (0700GMT), leading authorities to suspend flight operations while the situation was assessed, according to federal police and airport officials, German outlet Focus Online reported.

A police helicopter was deployed and security personnel searched the area. Airport spokesman said the suspension was lifted at 10.05 am after authorities found no evidence of a threat.

A spokesperson for the federal police told Focus Online that pilots had reported "suspicious observations," triggering a review of the situation.

"After nothing was found, the closure was lifted," an airport spokesperson told Focus Online.

The disruption lasted about an hour before normal flight operations resumed.