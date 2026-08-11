Almost all monitored waterways have below-average flows, with many reaching their lowest levels since measurements began. Some of the smallest streams have dried up completely, data shows

Czech rivers reach record lows as drought deepens Almost all monitored waterways have below-average flows, with many reaching their lowest levels since measurements began. Some of the smallest streams have dried up completely, data shows

Rivers and streams across the Czech Republic are experiencing exceptionally low flows as drought conditions worsen.

According to Radio Prague International, citing data from the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute, almost all monitored rivers and streams are experiencing below-average flows, with many at their lowest levels on record. Some of the smallest streams have dried up completely.

The flow rate of the Elbe, one of the country's major rivers, is at one of the lowest levels ever measured since records began.

The Vltava is in a somewhat better position in some areas thanks to water stored in reservoirs. But in the southern Czech city of Ceske Budejovice, the river has also reached its lowest recorded flow.

Falling water levels at the Orlik Reservoir revealed the remains of a former hydroelectric plant at Doubrava, in the Ceske Budejovice district.

The plant was built in 1929 but was demolished and submerged in the 1960s, when the Orlik Reservoir was created. Its remains have now become visible as water levels fall.

Water levels are also declining in wells, raising concerns about water availability.