Czech foreign minister says Prague will continue political support for Israel Macinka reaffirms backing for expanding Czech-Israeli economic cooperation

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka pledged Tuesday to continue supporting Israel politically, including at the European level, while calling for closer economic cooperation between the two countries, according to Czech Radio.

Speaking alongside Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar at the opening of the Czech-Israeli Business Forum, Macinka said Prague would continue to strengthen bilateral economic relations and maintain its political support for Israel.

He said the forum was intended to foster new business contacts and deliver “concrete results” through contracts, joint projects, investments and long-term partnerships.

Macinka identified the defense industry, cybersecurity and digital technologies, health care and biotechnology, and transport and logistics as key areas for future cooperation.

He added that Czech companies should be regarded not only as suppliers but also as equal partners and investors.