Ukraine’s parliament votes to extend martial law, mobilization for an additional 90 days Martial law, general mobilization renewed for a 20th time, extended until Oct. 31

Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday voted to extend the country’s martial law and general mobilization for an additional 90 days, running from Aug. 2 to Oct. 31, 2026.

According to the voting results published on the website of Ukraine's parliament, Verkhovna Rada, 313 lawmakers voted to extend martial law, while 311 voted for the extension of general mobilization.

Zelenskyy signed and submitted the two corresponding bills to parliament on Monday and the parliament voted on the extensions during a plenary session Tuesday.



The bills seek to extend both measures until Oct. 31, but must be signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to become law.

Zelenskyy first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when the Russia-Ukraine war escalated.

The measures have since been extended multiple times, with the latest extension marking the 20th renewal since the start of the full-scale war.