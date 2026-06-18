Parties vow to strengthen the country's defense resilience, among other priorities

Coalition partners agree to form Lithuania's 21st government Parties vow to strengthen the country's defense resilience, among other priorities

Parliamentary leaders of Lithuania's Social Democratic Party, the center-left Democrats for Lithuania and the conservative Farmers and Christian Families Union have agreed to form the country's 21st government, local media reported on Thursday.

The coalition agreement reached by the three parties creates a 75-seat majority in parliament and paves the way for a government led by Social Democratic leader Mindaugas Sinkevicius, according to Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

On defense, the parties vowed to ensure Lithuania's defense resilience and improve collective defense capabilities, civil protection, and cyber resilience.

Accordingly, the coalition agreement commits the parties to implementing key defense projects, including the development of an army division and preparations to host a German brigade.

It also pledges an increased focus on air defense and the creation of an anti-drone protection system.

In foreign affairs, the agreement includes a goal of normalizing diplomatic relations with China to a level of representation consistent with other EU states.

In early June, the Social Democrats terminated their coalition agreement with the right-wing Nemunas Dawn party and invited the Democrats for Lithuania to join the ruling majority instead.