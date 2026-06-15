Keir Starmer says accord is a major step toward ending conflict, restoring stability and reopening Strait of Hormuz

British prime minister welcomes US-Iran agreement, backs implementation efforts Keir Starmer says accord is a major step toward ending conflict, restoring stability and reopening Strait of Hormuz

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed an agreement reached between the US and Iran, calling it a significant step toward ending the conflict, restoring regional stability and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement late Sunday posted on the US social media platform X, Starmer praised US President Donald Trump and the mediators involved in the negotiations, including Pakistan and Qatar.

"I warmly welcome today's agreement reached between the United States and Iran. This is a hugely important step forward in ending the war, ensuring regional stability and re-opening the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

"I congratulate President Trump and the mediators from Pakistan, Qatar and elsewhere who have contributed to this breakthrough," he added.

Starmer said attention should now shift to implementing the memorandum of understanding, ensuring the Strait of Hormuz reopens and remains permanently accessible, and finalizing the details of the nuclear agreement.

"We stand ready to support the technical talks that will now begin," he said, adding that Britain would work with international partners to help secure a "durable and lasting peace."

The British leader stressed the importance of restoring "toll-free freedom of navigation" through the strategic waterway, saying it would help ease economic pressures felt in the United Kingdom and around the world in recent months.

Starmer said the UK would continue coordinating with partners and could support efforts through a defensive, independent multilateral mission that Britain and France have helped plan, including assistance with mine-clearance operations if required.

He also emphasized that any lasting peace must be supported by strong safeguards related to Iran's nuclear activities.

"For any peace to endure, it is essential that the commitments made, particularly in relation to Iran's nuclear programme, are robust, verifiable and fully implemented," he said.

"It remains the UK's firm and longstanding position that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon."

Peace deal

His remarks came after a peace agreement was announced with Iran, which US Vice President JD Vance described as a major achievement for the US.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran have reached a peace agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED," Sharif said in a post on the US social media platform X.

He added that "both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

According to Sharif, the official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 19 in Switzerland.

Trump announced Sunday that an agreement with Iran had been finalized and said he was authorizing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of a US naval blockade.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!," he declared in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," he added.

Trump also signaled the resumption of maritime traffic and energy shipments through the strategic waterway, writing: "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

