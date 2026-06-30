'When the world is arming and aggression is rising, the best way to avoid war is to prepare for it,' Keir Starmer says

British premier boosts defense spending with additional $20B package, AI-led military plans 'When the world is arming and aggression is rising, the best way to avoid war is to prepare for it,' Keir Starmer says

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday announced an additional £15 billion ($20 billion) in funding for defense ahead of the publication of the government's long-awaited spending plan, saying the UK must prepare for a more dangerous world.

The prime minister said UK defense spending would reach £80 billion ($106 billion) a year by 2029, with some road and energy projects to be scrapped to help pay for the increase.

Speaking ahead of the publication of the defense investment plan (DIP), Starmer said: "When the world is arming and aggression is rising, the best way to avoid war is to prepare for it."

The plan includes £5 billion ($6.6 billion) to expand the armed forces' use of drones and autonomous weapons. It also sets out plans for the Royal Navy to become a "hybrid navy" combining self-controlled vessels and AI alongside traditional warships and aircraft, while providing funding for six new warships.

The announcement drew criticism from opposition parties, with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch describing the plan as insufficient and "barely half what the armed forces say is needed."

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey also criticised the proposals, saying they were "late and underfunded."