Scandinavian Airlines announces largest investment in company's history with 40 new aircraft SAS to spend over $10B to buy 40 aircraft from Airbus

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) announced on Tuesday the largest investment in the company's history by buying 40 new aircraft from Airbus.

"The Airbus order represents the highest-value aircraft order ever placed by SAS, with a total list price of over USD 10 billion," the company said in a statement.

"For 80 years, SAS has connected Scandinavia with the world and the world with Scandinavia. Today, we are investing in the next chapter of our story," said Anko van der Werff, president & CEO of SAS.

"This is the largest investment in our company’s history and a clear signal of our confidence in the future. At the same time, the analysis we are presenting today demonstrates the broader value of international access. Strong global links create opportunities for businesses, support jobs, attract investment, and strengthen competitiveness across our region."

He said the plan focuses more on long-haul flights to Europe, Asia and North America. "You will see some of these new aircraft flying to more and new destinations, including other continents," van der Werff said.

According to him, the plan is expected to create 25,000 new jobs in and around the Danish capital, underlining that Norway and Sweden will also see benefits from the investment.