8 injured, with 2 of them in critical condition

5 people missing after restaurant fire in Switzerland 8 injured, with 2 of them in critical condition

Five people went missing and eight were injured after a major fire broke out at a restaurant in Switzerland's Alpine canton of Graubunden on Thursday night, broadcaster SRF reported Friday.

Five people went missing after a restaurant burned down completely in Graubunden's Thusis town, while nearly 100 firefighters were deployed at the site.

Fourteen people escaped the burning building, including eight who were injured, with two of them in critical condition.

The injured people reportedly received emergency medical treatment from rescue teams.

Graubunden cantonal police, together with the public prosecutor's office, are investigating the cause of the fire as work at the site is underway, the report said.

Authorities reportedly told the Keystone-SDA news agency that it could take several days before police have further findings.