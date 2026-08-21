Lee Cheuk-yan, Chow Hang-tung face up to 10 years in prison over ‘breaching’ National Security Law by ‘repeatedly' urging an end to ‘one-party dictatorship,’ court finds

Hong Kong vigil group, 2 activists found guilty of ‘incitement to subversion’ Lee Cheuk-yan, Chow Hang-tung face up to 10 years in prison over ‘breaching’ National Security Law by ‘repeatedly' urging an end to ‘one-party dictatorship,’ court finds

A Hong Kong group behind the June 4 vigils and its two leaders were found guilty of “incitement to subversion” on Friday.

The Hong Kong High Court delivered its verdict in the case against the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, according to RTHK news.

A three-judge panel observed that Lee Cheuk-yan and Chow Hang-tung, along with the alliance, “breached the National Security Law (NSL) by repeatedly calling for an end to ‘one-party dictatorship’ between July 2020 and September 2021,” the report said.

The alliance would hold an annual vigil on June 4 at Victoria Park in Hong Kong to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing.

The NSL was implemented in Hong Kong in 2020, following months-long demonstrations that rocked the semi-autonomous region in 2019.

Lee and Chow face a maximum 10-year prison term. The court is expected to announce sentencing at a later date.

The judges said the defendants had been “hostile” toward both the Communist Party of China and the central government, and had refused to make any compromise.

They said alliance and its leaders had told the court they “genuinely believed” that they “had been acting within the confines of the law,” a claim the court rejected.

However, the judges said: “(They) knew that what they had said and done might have already gone beyond the scope of lawful freedom of expression. Nonetheless, they paid no regard to it.”