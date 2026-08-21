Latest operations bring total number of operations targeting Attal to 4 in 2 weeks

French presidential candidate Attal targeted by 2 new suspected Russian interference operations: Report Latest operations bring total number of operations targeting Attal to 4 in 2 weeks

France's Renaissance party leader and presidential candidate Gabriel Attal was targeted by two new suspected Russian interference operations, broadcaster BFMTV reported Friday.

The two latest operations brought the total number of suspected Russian interference operations targeting Attal, a former prime minister, to four in two weeks.

Sources told BFMTV that one of the operations involved 10 fake reports and fake newspaper front pages circulated on social media Wednesday, spreading false information about Attal’s health and making false corruption allegations.

The second operation, on Aug. 12, involved an AI-generated video showing caricatures of the former prime minister projected onto the Pantheon in Paris, including one accompanied by insulting messages.

Horizons party leader and former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and European Parliament member Raphael Glucksmann, both considered potential presidential candidates, were also recently targeted by similar operations.

Attal’s lawyers said he filed a complaint on Aug. 7 over “foreign interference,” while Glucksmann did the same on Aug. 12.

