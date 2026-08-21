Official data shows UK retail sales volumes drop 0.5% in July following a 0.7% rise in June

UK retail sales fall 0.5% monht-on-month in July Official data shows UK retail sales volumes drop 0.5% in July following a 0.7% rise in June

The Office for National Statistics reported that retail sales declined by 0.5% in July, following a downwardly revised 0.7% increase in June and an upwardly revised 1.3% rise in May.

Non-food stores and non-store retailers experienced a drop in July as consumers brought forward their demand to June due to earlier promotional activities, official figures showd on Friday.

The quantity of goods bought rose by 1.1% in the three months to July compared with the previous three months.

Retail sales volumes climbed 1.6% in July compared to the same month of 2025.

The overall sales volume remained 0.1% below its pre-coronavirus pandemic level from February 2020.

