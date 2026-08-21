Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 14,396.69 points, up slightly by 0.15 points.



At Thursday's close, the BIST 100 dropped by 0.43% to 14,396.54 points, with a daily transaction volume of 157 billion Turkish liras ($3.27 billion).



As of 10.10 am local time (0710GMT), exchange rates stood at 48.0650 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 56.2580 to the euro, and 65.6440 to the British pound.



The price of an ounce of gold was $4,559, while Brent crude futures were trading at $93.5 per barrel.

