Sub indexes of consumer confidence in Türkiye post positive figures in August

Türkiye's consumer confidence index rises in August Sub indexes of consumer confidence in Türkiye post positive figures in August

Türkiye's consumer confidence index increased by 1% month-on-month to reach 90.8 in August, the official figures showed.

The overall consumer confidence index rose to 90.8 in August, up from 89.8 in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Friday.

The sub-index for the financial situation expectation of household over the next 12 months recorded a 1.9% increase, reaching 93.1.

Consumers reported a better financial situation at present, as this sub-index climbed 1.2% to 75.4 during the same period.

The expectation for the general economic situation over the next 12 months also improved, moving up 1.2% to 89.4.

The sub-index measuring the assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months remained flat at 105.1.

The institute stated that an index value above 100 points to an optimistic outlook, while a figure below that threshold indicates pessimism.

