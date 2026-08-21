Gold prices continue to rise amid ongoing tensions in Middle East and US interest rate uncertainties

Gold continues rally, reaches highest level since May Gold prices continue to rise amid ongoing tensions in Middle East and US interest rate uncertainties

Gold prices, which hit an all-time high near $5,500 per ounce before the war began between the US and Iran this year, are recovering losses suffered after the conflict.

Continuing the upward trend that started in early August, gold approached $4,560 per ounce today, reaching its highest level since late May.

Gold prices posted an average daily gain of 1% to reach $4,557.

Silver prices also rose 1.3% to approach $69 per ounce, hitting their highest level since mid-June.

