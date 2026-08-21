Gold continues rally, reaches highest level since May

Gokhan Ergocun
21 August 2026•Update: 21 August 2026
Gold prices, which hit an all-time high near $5,500 per ounce before the war began between the US and Iran this year, are recovering losses suffered after the conflict.
Continuing the upward trend that started in early August, gold approached $4,560 per ounce today, reaching its highest level since late May.
Gold prices posted an average daily gain of 1% to reach $4,557.
Silver prices also rose 1.3% to approach $69 per ounce, hitting their highest level since mid-June.