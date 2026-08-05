4 hospitalized after stabbing in central London; woman arrested Police investigating attack near Covent Garden as motive remains unclear

By Aysu Bicer

LONDON (AA) - Four people were taken to hospital after a stabbing in central London on Wednesday, and police arrested a woman at the scene.

The incident occurred shortly after 12.30 pm local time (1130GMT) on Endell Street, near Covent Garden.

The Metropolitan Police said officers responded to reports of multiple people being stabbed and arrested a woman in connection with the attack. The force has not released details about the circumstances or a possible motive.

The London Ambulance Service said it received the emergency call at 12.29 pm local time (1129GMT) and dispatched ambulance crews, a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle, an incident response officer and London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated four patients at the scene and took them all to a major trauma centre as a priority by road," the ambulance service said in a statement.

Authorities have not disclosed the conditions of the injured.

Police cordoned off the area while forensic officers examined the scene and investigators interviewed witnesses.

