Police arrest suspect believed to have psychiatric disorders after attack in northwest Paris

3 women wounded in Paris stabbing, 2 critically injured Police arrest suspect believed to have psychiatric disorders after attack in northwest Paris

Three women were injured in a knife attack in Paris on Monday, according to Le Parisien.

The attack occurred late Monday morning near Porte de Clichy in the northwest of the French capital.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the suspect attacked the women with two kitchen knives before being arrested by an off-duty Paris police officer.

He said the three victims, aged 19, 24, and 36, were hospitalized, with two in critical condition.

Police arrested a 31-year-old suspect at the scene shortly after the attack.

The suspect is believed to suffer from psychiatric disorders.

Nunez said the suspect made incoherent statements after his arrest and stressed that it was too early to determine a motive.

Authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances and motive behind the attack.