10 injured, 2 gored in Spain’s San Fermin bull run

Ten people were injured, including two who were gored by bulls, during the final bull run of the 2026 San Fermin festival in Pamplona on Tuesday, according to Spanish broadcaster RTVE.



Seven of the injured were taken to hospital after the run.



The two runners who suffered horn wounds were reported to be in stable condition.



One sustained a thigh wound, while the other suffered a chest injury.



The remaining injuries involved bruises to the legs, arms, and head.





Health officials said several participants injured in previous bull runs remain hospitalized.



They include a 25-year-old man with back and knee injuries sustained during Monday’s run, a 30-year-old man who was gored Saturday, a 63-year-old man with a fractured hip, and a 65-year-old man who suffered a pneumothorax during Friday’s event.



To provide emergency medical assistance, authorities deployed 17 first-aid stations along the 875-meter (2,870-foot) bull run route, including nine medical posts staffed by doctors, nurses, and emergency responders, as well as eight support stations staffed by first responders.



Tuesday’s event marked the final bull run of the 2026 San Fermin festival.



The Jandilla bulls completed a fast and dangerous run, bringing this year’s edition to a close. More than 60 people were injured during the festival, including three who suffered bull horn wounds.



The San Fermin festival is a week-long traditional celebration held annually from July 6 to 14, featuring its famous running of the bulls each morning from July 7 to 14.