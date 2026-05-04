2 killed, several injured after car rams into crowd in Leipzig, Germany Arrested driver is 33-year-old man with German citizenship, authorities say

Suspect was arrested without resistance and there is no ongoing threat to public, according to police

The suspect in the amok-run car accident in the eastern city of Leipzig is a 33-year-old German man, media reports cited authorities as saying Monday.

“He is a rampaging attacker,” said Saxony’s Interior Minister Armin Schuster in Leipzig.

Leipzig’s Chief Public Prosecutor Claudia Laube reiterated that the incident is being treated as a rampage. There are no indications of “any other interpretation” and no signs of additional perpetrators.

At least two people were killed, and several others were injured on Monday when a car drove into pedestrians in the eastern German city of Leipzig, authorities have said.

The suspected driver responsible for the rampage in Leipzig surrendered without resistance. “We apprehended the suspect inside the vehicle,” said Leipzig Police Chief Rene Demmler.

A collision occurred, reportedly before the car came to a stop. Two people were killed in the deadly rampage, and three others were seriously injured.

The suspected perpetrator is also known to police, a private broadcaster n-tv cited security sources as saying.​​​​​​​

Witnesses said the car traveled at high speed along Grimmaische Strasse, a shopping street in the city center, before hitting pedestrians. Police cordoned off parts of nearby Augustusplatz and the surrounding downtown area as emergency crews were responding to assist the injured and secure the area.