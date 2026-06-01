Psychiatrist Nevzat Tarhan tells Anadolu that climate anxiety can develop into hopelessness, social withdrawal and inaction, particularly among young people

'Eco-paralysis': Expert warns of growing mental health toll of climate crisis Psychiatrist Nevzat Tarhan tells Anadolu that climate anxiety can develop into hopelessness, social withdrawal and inaction, particularly among young people

As heatwaves scorch cities, wildfires consume landscapes and floods force communities from their homes, the effects of climate change are increasingly being felt not only in the physical world but also in people's minds.

For some, anxiety about the future can spiral beyond concern into what experts call "eco-paralysis" – a state of hopelessness, emotional shutdown and inaction driven by overwhelming fears about environmental destruction.

Psychiatrist and Uskudar University Founding Rector Nevzat Tarhan told Anadolu that while climate anxiety is a natural response to a real threat, it can become psychologically damaging when people begin to feel powerless to influence what comes next.

"Anxiety in the face of a threat is a human response, but becoming frozen instead of producing solutions is an unhealthy reaction," he said.

Tarhan described eco-paralysis as a condition marked by apathy, lack of motivation, low energy and indifference. Other symptoms can include sleep problems, social withdrawal, distraction, guilt and anger.

"This is very dangerous and harms the individual. It can also prevent people from contributing positively to society," he said.

He described eco-paralysis as a form of anhedonic depression, characterized by reduced motivation, energy and desire.

“People withdraw into themselves, isolate themselves from the world and lose interest in life," he said. "It is also one of the more difficult forms of depression to treat."

Young people particularly vulnerable

Referring to UN assessments of future global risks, Tarhan said the psychological effects of climate change are particularly visible among younger generations.

"As young people witness concrete examples of climate change, they physically feel its effects, their anxiety increases, and when they see indifference from adults and decision-makers, they fall into hopelessness and pessimism. Climate anxiety then turns into eco-paralysis," he said.

"As a result, hope disappears, social ties weaken, and people begin to freeze because of a perception of impending disaster."

Tarhan said some young people are increasingly influenced by what he described as the "bad world syndrome" – the belief that the world is becoming steadily worse and that future prospects are bleak.

Faced with this outlook, some young people withdraw, some become aggressive and others fall into depression, he said.

He noted that adolescents are particularly vulnerable because they are frequently exposed to climate-related news and disaster imagery through social media and other digital platforms.

"If families cannot provide proper guidance, young people experience the negative consequences of constant exposure to disaster-related news much more intensely," he said.

He added that prolonged exposure to negative news can contribute to anxiety disorders, emotional numbness and attention problems.

“The most important thing is to recognize that the climate crisis is a real threat, but not to exaggerate it,” he said.

Building hope through action

Calling hopelessness and pessimism "the brain's greatest enemies," Tarhan warned that individuals affected by climate-related despair should avoid becoming trapped in a cycle of helplessness.

"There is a problem, but denying or trivializing it is not the answer,” he said. “On the other hand, exaggerating it and turning it into an identity-based anxiety can lead to eco-paralysis, which then becomes a psychiatric disorder.”

Rather than suppressing concerns about climate change, he said people should learn to distinguish between problems they can influence and those beyond their control.

He stressed the importance of encouraging people to participate in environmental activities and community initiatives, arguing that collective action can help counter feelings of helplessness.

"People need to feel they are not alone," he said.

“Building new social connections, fostering hope and investing in the future through collective action can be recommended.”

*Writing by Merve Berker