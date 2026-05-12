Deal could allow Ukraine to export military technology to US, jointly manufacture drones with American companies, according to CBS News

Ukraine, US drafting defense deal to jointly manufacture drones: Report Deal could allow Ukraine to export military technology to US, jointly manufacture drones with American companies, according to CBS News

The US and Ukrainian governments have drafted a memorandum outlining the framework for a potential new defense agreement, CBS News reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The draft, hashed out by the US State Department and Ukrainian Ambassador to the US, Olha Stefanishyna, is an initial step toward a partnership that could allow Ukraine to export military technology to the US and jointly manufacture drones with American companies.

During the conflict involving Iran, Ukraine has relied on innovations developed through more than four years of war with Russia. Kyiv has sent drone interceptors and pilots to the Middle East to help US allies counter Iranian-designed Shahed drones—the same type Russia has used against Ukraine.

Over the last two months, Ukraine has signed defense deals with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, the report noted, with Ukrainian officials saying more deals are in the works.

"Nearly 20 countries are currently involved at various stages: 4 agreements have already been signed, and the first contracts under these agreements are now being prepared," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Ukrainian officials first proposed drone cooperation to the White House in August 2025 after US President Donald Trump privately praised Operation Spiderweb, a major Ukrainian drone strike deep inside Russia.

In the operation, remotely guided explosive drones launched from smuggled trucks destroyed dozens of Russian warplanes at airfields across the country, the report said.

Ukrainian officials said that cooperation with the US would benefit both sides, as American funding could help expand defense production in both countries.