'We will continue to use all tools available to expose and promote accountability for members of the transitional government,' says State Department

US imposes visa restrictions on officials who have 'undermined peace in South Sudan' 'We will continue to use all tools available to expose and promote accountability for members of the transitional government,' says State Department

The US announced Tuesday visa restrictions on members of South Sudan's transitional government, accusing them of undermining peace efforts and obstructing a landmark ceasefire agreement.

"These individuals have undermined peace in South Sudan, including by impeding the ceasefire agreement and engaging in corruption that has fueled the conflict," according to a statement by State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

The restrictions, imposed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, targeted officials linked to the stalled peace agreement signed during President Donald Trump's first term.

The statement said that investigative bodies have documented how corrupt officials and entities, including Crawford Capital, Ltd., have allegedly looted state funds and stolen foreign assistance meant for ordinary South Sudanese citizens.

Reaffirming Washington's commitment to the South Sudanese people, the statement said, "The United States will continue to stand with the South Sudanese people, who want to live in peace and dignity."

"We will continue to use all tools available to expose and promote accountability for members of the transitional government, SSPDF (South Sudan People’s Defense Forces) officials, and other individuals who steal from the South Sudanese people and threaten peace," it added.

South Sudan, the world's youngest country, gained independence in July 2011 but descended into civil war in December 2013 after President Kiir Mayardit dismissed then-Vice President Machar, accusing him of plotting a coup.

Machar has been under house arrest since March 2025 and faces serious charges, including murder, treason and crimes against humanity.

Despite the 2018 peace agreement and the formation of a transitional unity government, clashes and political tensions have persisted.

Fighting between the South Sudan People's Defense Forces and the Sudan People's Liberation Army-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO), led by Oyet Nathaniel, deputy chair of the SPLM-IO, has intensified since December in northern Jonglei.

Tensions escalated in 2025, revealing deep divisions within the transitional government established under the 2018 peace agreement. Clashes were first reported in January in the Western Equatoria State and spread northward.​​​​​​​