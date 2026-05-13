Saudi crown prince, UAE president review regional developments in phone call

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed bilateral cooperation and regional developments in a phone call with the United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two "reviewed the latest regional developments and ongoing efforts to enhance security and stability in the region," the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The phone call was also confirmed by the UAE news agency WAM, which said the two sides discussed "fraternal relations and various aspects of cooperation and coordination between the two countries."

"They also reviewed regional developments and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as ongoing efforts to address them," the report added.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A two-week ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump. Since then, Pakistan is working to revive the stalled diplomacy.