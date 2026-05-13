Colombia’s Petro authorizes airstrike on ELN command with Venezuelan cooperation Bogota and Caracas coordinate major offensive in Catatumbo border region, leaving at least 7 guerrillas dead

Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed on Tuesday that he authorized a targeted airstrike against a high-value camp of the National Liberation Army (ELN) in the Catatumbo region, northeastern Colombia, revealing that the operation was executed in close coordination with the Venezuelan government.

The strike, which took place in the early hours of Monday, in a rural area of Tibu, Norte de Santander, a few meters from the border with Venezuela, targeted a security detail for the guerrilla group’s Central Command. It marks the third military bombardment authorized by the Petro administration this year, signaling a significant escalation in offensive operations against the group.

President Petro said the decision to strike the camp was consistent with recent intelligence-sharing and security agreements reached with the Venezuelan government, led by the acting president, Delcy Rodriguez.

“I gave the order to bomb the ELN camp within the will agreed upon with the Bolivarian government of Venezuela,” Petro said on X.

The cooperation underscores a shift in regional dynamics, as Bogota and Caracas align their efforts against armed groups that operate along the porous 2,200-kilometer border. The operation is said to have coincided with a parallel action by the Venezuelan National Guard on their side of the frontier, which also resulted in casualties.

In a stern message accompanying the news of the strike, Petro clarified that the ELN is not currently covered by any peace protocols, rejecting claims that the government did not respect peace negotiations with the group.

“Organizations that maintain their decision to control—totally or partially—illicit economies and reject agreements to initiate their dismantling are not in any peace agreement,” the president wrote.

He added that the ELN had “shattered the nation’s trust” following the systematic killing of unarmed peasants in Catatumbo, an area that has seen a violent turf war between the ELN and FARC dissidents.

The Colombian National Army reported that at least seven members of the ELN Frente Luis Enrique Leon Guerra were killed in the interdiction. During the ground sweep, troops discovered a sophisticated encampment, including drone technology, defense systems and landmines.

Military sources emphasized that this specific unit was of “high strategic value,” as it provided security for top ELN commanders moving between Colombia and Venezuela. As of Tuesday afternoon, forensic teams and military units remain on-site to verify the final death toll and gather further intelligence.