Fox News host Sean Hannity also aboard Air Force One, besides Apple's Tim Cook and others

Trump flies to China with top executives including Musk, Nvidia's Jensen Huang Fox News host Sean Hannity also aboard Air Force One, besides Apple's Tim Cook and others

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is among a host of business executives traveling to China with President Donald Trump on Air Force One, as the US leader heads to Beijing for a summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Fox News host Sean Hannity is also on board, while Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who had not been on the original guest list, boarded the plane as a last-minute addition during a refueling stopover in Anchorage, Alaska, according to a White House pool report.

Trump also confirmed in a Truth Social post that Huang was aboard Air Force One.

The US president also named a number of other executives joining him on the official trip, including Apple's Tim Cook, BlackRock's Larry Fink, Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, Boeing's Kelly Ortberg, Cargill's Brian Sikes, Citigroup's Jane Fraser, GE Aerospace's Larry Culp, Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, Micron's Sanjay Mehrotra and Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon..

Trump said he would make his "very first request" to President Xi to "open up" China to American business.

"I have never seen or heard of any idea that would be more beneficial to our incredible Countries," he wrote.

The visit, from May 13-15, is the first by a US president to China since 2017 and was originally planned for April before being postponed due to the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Trade, Taiwan, the Iran war and artificial intelligence are expected to dominate the agenda, with officials from both sides having spent months negotiating details ahead of the closely watched sit-down.

Trump first announced his plans to visit China during his face-to-face meeting with Xi at the Busan summit in South Korea on Oct. 30.

Beijing has signaled that it will prioritize US policy on Taiwan during the talks, while Trump is expected to push for progress on trade and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.